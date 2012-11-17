Ines Gamler

Map - Location Indicator & Pushpins

Ines Gamler
Ines Gamler
Hire Me
  • Save
Map - Location Indicator & Pushpins map google pin pushpin mappin location icon travel
Download color palette

In the last couple of weeks I didn't really have the time to continue my work on "Let's Travel Somewhere". Today I finally got lucky :) So here's what I did: a main location indicator and matching pushpins for routes.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Ines Gamler
Ines Gamler
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ines Gamler

View profile
    • Like