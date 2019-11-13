Reimagined Language Course Overview

The most recent Mango update is a milestone redesign for our mobile app, and one of the most exciting and anticipated updates to follow the re-brand and product overhaul launches earlier this year. We’ve been working through bugs and user feedback to improve learner experience and create consistency across platforms and devices. A few notable changes in both web and mobile environments includes aesthetic and structural changes to our Language Course Overview.



Here are some of the highlights:



NEW:



*Course progress tracking*

Circle graphs have been applied to all Units and Chapters to reveal course progress.



*Language content visibility *

Each chapter now gets its own screen so you can see all the lessons available.



ENHANCED:



*Lesson selection experience*

The lesson selection experience on mobile has been completely redesigned to reflect the updated web experience.



*Selective lesson deletion*

Lesson data can now be deleted on a chapter-by-chapter basis. (Previously all lesson data was deleted).



*Course imagery*

Course images have been carefully selected by our linguist team to be culturally appropriate to represent the selected language.



*Re-structured Pathway*

“Your Pathway” has been redesigned to make the Review experience visually consistent throughout the Review activity screens.



*Dashboard consistency across devices*

To reflect the mobile experience, the Resume Learning and Review features in the web browser have been consolidated and merged into the same section within the learning dashboard.



*Branding Update*

Buttons and links in the web browser are now blue. (coming to mobile later this year)