Reimagined Language Course Overview

The most recent Mango update is a milestone redesign for our mobile app, and one of the most exciting and anticipated updates to follow the re-brand and product overhaul launches earlier this year. We’ve been working through bugs and user feedback to improve learner experience and create consistency across platforms and devices. A few notable changes in both web and mobile environments includes aesthetic and structural changes to our Language Course Overview.
Here are some of the highlights:
NEW:
*Course progress tracking*
Circle graphs have been applied to all Units and Chapters to reveal course progress.
*Language content visibility *
Each chapter now gets its own screen so you can see all the lessons available.
ENHANCED:
*Lesson selection experience*
The lesson selection experience on mobile has been completely redesigned to reflect the updated web experience.
*Selective lesson deletion*
Lesson data can now be deleted on a chapter-by-chapter basis. (Previously all lesson data was deleted).
*Course imagery*
Course images have been carefully selected by our linguist team to be culturally appropriate to represent the selected language.
*Re-structured Pathway*
“Your Pathway” has been redesigned to make the Review experience visually consistent throughout the Review activity screens.
*Dashboard consistency across devices*
To reflect the mobile experience, the Resume Learning and Review features in the web browser have been consolidated and merged into the same section within the learning dashboard.
*Branding Update*
Buttons and links in the web browser are now blue. (coming to mobile later this year)