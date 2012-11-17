Brandon Dawley

Dogged Detective Stories

Brandon Dawley
Brandon Dawley
  • Save
Dogged Detective Stories dogs anthropomorphic pulp cover art cover illustration
Download color palette

A commission for a pulp cover depicting, you guessed it, a dog fight with gangsters.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Brandon Dawley
Brandon Dawley

More by Brandon Dawley

View profile
    • Like