Nickola Nickolov

Curriculum Vitae

Nickola Nickolov
Nickola Nickolov
  • Save
Curriculum Vitae cv curriculum vitae nickolov green
Download color palette

Currently working on my new curriculum vitae. Hope you like it :) Thanks to @Jelio Dimitrov - Arsek.eu for Socialo

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Nickola Nickolov
Nickola Nickolov

More by Nickola Nickolov

View profile
    • Like