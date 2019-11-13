Wanderline

Nature Theater

Nature Theater vintage sticker t-shirt linework traveling line patch print pin mountain outdoor nature monoline logo lineart landscape illustration branding badge apparel
Hello Dribbblers,

Here's my another shot to my portofolio! A badge design monoline illustration or line-art with nature outdoor themes.
Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

