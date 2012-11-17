David van Ballegooijen

Instant Github Editing

Instant Github Editing
Clicking the drop down will show the user's public Repos which he can then instantly launch (clone) in cloud9 ide without having to sign up!

I hope we can start A/B testing this really soon!

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
