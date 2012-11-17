johnny bull

The Odyssey

The Odyssey homer ulysses odysseus tom holland trojan war
This was a talk primarily aimed at children, so I had an idea of the title somehow representing Homer's story as it takes us away from the burning ruins of Troy and towards the multitude of dangers that lie ahead; hinted at by the disturbed sea in the foreground...

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
