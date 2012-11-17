Brad Durham

mmm...orange...Morange!

Another, even more reserved, version of Morange. I've turned the focus more on the word itself. As the client said "we just slapped an 'm' at the front of 'orange'...yet no one can say it right."

Rebound of
M is for Morange
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
