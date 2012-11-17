MadeByStudioJQ

Events website Icon set

Events website Icon set ui ux ipad website web interface icons iconset workbrands web design navigation
In development a clean icon sett for an events company.
Keeping the navigation easy and letting the accent colours to do the work.

Designed at Workbrands©

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
