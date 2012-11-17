Burger King (GIF) Redesign

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sorry, I had to re-upload this to rebound it for the playoff :$ I apologize to those who have to see it again lol. I wish I could rebound a previously uploaded shot ... Anyways, this is my take on the Burger King logo. I found the current one dated and thought a strong symbol would simply portray the fast food restaurant.