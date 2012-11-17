Amit Jakhu

Burger King (GIF) Redesign

Sorry, I had to re-upload this to rebound it for the playoff :$ I apologize to those who have to see it again lol. I wish I could rebound a previously uploaded shot ... Anyways, this is my take on the Burger King logo. I found the current one dated and thought a strong symbol would simply portray the fast food restaurant.

Rebound of
Global (Re)Brands Playoff
By Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
