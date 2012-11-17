Chank Diesel

MIA playdough font

A fontmaking workshop was held at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. Workshop participants each created a letter out of home-made play-dough. We used a "T" designed by Robert Pflaum as the basis for the typeface design.

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
