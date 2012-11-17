Matt Imling

Statico html responsive photo photoblog gallery
Another piece is done.

Statico - Photogallery and photoblog.

http://themes.mattimling.com/statico/

Simple, clean, responsive, it even makes me to become a "photographer" just for the reason to have website with this design / template ;)

If you are really photographer or you like this template it is available for sale http://goo.gl/I71fJ

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
