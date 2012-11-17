Arno Kathollnig

Made Of Wood ... typography lettering type typo retro vintage wood type grungy wood badge mark
... little texture experiment with type, which I created based on a wood type specimen of the »Morgan Press Specimen Book 1964«.

In case you like it, you may download the complete »mark« as vector graphic here: DOWNLOAD
Use it however you like, without restrictions!

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
