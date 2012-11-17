Guilherme Garcia

Imagine Cup Game

This is part of my poster to define a style for my entry to Microsoft`s Imagine Cup. You see the how we are going at www.walking-dead.net

Hope you like, and criticisms are welcome!

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
