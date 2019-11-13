Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Driss Chelouati

Nephos | Checkout Process

Driss Chelouati
Driss Chelouati
Hire Me
  • Save
Nephos | Checkout Process illustration ui template dashboard ecommerce clean cssninja app modern bulma
Nephos | Checkout Process illustration ui template dashboard ecommerce clean cssninja app modern bulma
Nephos | Checkout Process illustration ui template dashboard ecommerce clean cssninja app modern bulma
Nephos | Checkout Process illustration ui template dashboard ecommerce clean cssninja app modern bulma
Nephos | Checkout Process illustration ui template dashboard ecommerce clean cssninja app modern bulma
Download color palette
  1. nephos-checkout-step-1.png
  2. nephos-checkout-step-2.png
  3. nephos-checkout-step-3.png
  4. nephos-checkout-step-4.png
  5. nephos-checkout-step-5.png

Nephos | Modern Bulma Ecommerce App and Dashboard

Price
$26
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Nephos | Modern Bulma Ecommerce App and Dashboard

More from the upcoming Nephos Update. We completely reworked checkout UI, here are the 5 different checkout steps.

Dont forget to press (L) from some Love ;)

Follow us if you can :p !

---------------------------------------------------
Live Demo:
https://nephos.cssninja.io

Visit our website :
https://cssninja.io

Our Envato Portfolio :
cssninjaStudio

Follow us on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/cssninjaStudio

View all tags
Posted on Nov 13, 2019
Driss Chelouati
Driss Chelouati
UI/UX Designer. Frontend Developer.
Hire Me

More by Driss Chelouati

View profile
    • Like