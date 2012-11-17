Miroslav Kostic

Restaurant Critic | (Serbian: Restoran Kritičar)

Restaurant Critic | (Serbian: Restoran Kritičar) restaurant cards critic food serbia community logo minimal hipster
Having fun with guys at Restaurant Critic.
If you got this card, it means your restaurant is going to be criticized on the website:
http://www.restoran-kriticar.com/

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
