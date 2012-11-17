Nathan Hoernig

Flaming Copyright

In preparation for a blog article, I put this image together. Blog is all about Copyright in Japan:

http://www.humblebunny.com/japanese-copyright-law/

My favorite part is how the image is almost completely discernible until it's blown up. That's how I feel it would really look if on fire.

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
