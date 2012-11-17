Alessio Atzeni

Starsthemes Icons & Font-face Preview

  1. starsthemes_icons_16_preview.png
  2. starsthemes_icons.png

Soon I will share this free icon set composed 243 glyphs.

This set is composed of:
- AI
- CSH
- EPS
- PDF
- PNG (16px and retina-version)
- PSD (16px and retina-version)
- Single SVG
- Desktop & Web Font

I created this set for future theme development on ThemeForest and you can see it in action in both PNG version Font:

PNG: PNG Version

@Font-Face: @Font-face Version

Stay up to date, if possible i can add a few more glyph :D

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
