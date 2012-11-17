Hey Hey Momo!

Sugar Rush Racer

Sugar Rush Racer vector
Seen Wreck-It Ralph yet? Here's a quickie of Sprits as a Sugar Rush Racer

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
