johnny bull

Greece. War and Turmoil...

johnny bull
johnny bull
  • Save
Greece. War and Turmoil... greece map burning victoria hislop greek flag
Download color palette

I remembered a brilliant Peter Brookes cartoon of the Falkland Islands resembling a tattered Union Jack; a masterful comment, all the more potent for its simplicity. I produced this on Adobe Illustrator to make a statement of a similar, striking nature, but I'm not sure how relevant. It seems to be the country itself burning a hole in the flag. So, maybe...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
johnny bull
johnny bull

More by johnny bull

View profile
    • Like