Mohamed Fayaz

Fasylive Logo

Mohamed Fayaz
Mohamed Fayaz
  • Save
Fasylive Logo fasylive maldives logo type ambigram minimal
Download color palette

A logo I did for one of the best local bands in Maldives, Fasylive.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Mohamed Fayaz
Mohamed Fayaz

More by Mohamed Fayaz

View profile
    • Like