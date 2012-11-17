johnny bull

The Crusades

The Crusades crusades crucifixion illustration sword islam blood
Drawn on Photoshop to illustrate a talk by Thomas Asbridge on The Crusades, where Christ's cross becomes a sword, cutting a moon-shaped bloody swathe in the earth.

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
