Jonathan Schulz

iOS music player widget

Jonathan Schulz
Jonathan Schulz
  • Save
iOS music player widget minimalistic app concept widget ios ios 6 music player
Download color palette

This is my perception of an iOS music player widget on the homescreen. You can trigger it trough a triple tap on the homebutton. Hope you enjoy (full view).

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Jonathan Schulz
Jonathan Schulz

More by Jonathan Schulz

View profile
    • Like