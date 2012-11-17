Bandar Raffah

iPray 4 (WIP)

Bandar Raffah
Bandar Raffah
  • Save
iPray 4 (WIP) app iphone ui ornaments
Download color palette

Trying softer effects on the chrome to keep the focus on the content :)
@2x preview available, click on it next on the title above the image.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Bandar Raffah
Bandar Raffah

More by Bandar Raffah

View profile
    • Like