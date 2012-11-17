johnny bull

Dangerous Liaisons

Dangerous Liaisons colour modernising georgian women andy warhol pop art
A colourful, pop treatment of an old Georgian portrait to illustrate the contemporary relevance of the notable naughty Georgian women who were the subject of a talk by Professor Amanda Vickery, a consummate historian and communicator.

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
