Mal Webster

Treehouse concept sketch

Mal Webster
Treehouse concept sketch treehouse birds concept sketch
A little concept sketch I drew quickly for a new illustration I'm working on. Its rough at this stage, but should look nice when the refined version is complete. I'm thinking of ditching the colour though and just doing it in graphite...

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
