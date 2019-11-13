Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Silvia Anggelina

Wandering in library

Silvia Anggelina
Silvia Anggelina
  • Save
Wandering in library clip studio paint digital drawing illustration
Download color palette

Hi! It's my first shot on dribbble and i'm a newcomer .
As my first shot I really excitedd to introduce an illustration of my Original Character named Shio Ignixys wandering in library. I use clip studio paint.
I hope you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 13, 2019
Silvia Anggelina
Silvia Anggelina

More by Silvia Anggelina

View profile
    • Like