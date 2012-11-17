Jason Teunissen

Iphone 5 Background - If you dont I will

Iphone 5 Background - If you dont I will background iphone5 swiss design swissdesign design grunge
I was inspired by reading too many swiss design guides, and wanted to make a background for my phone, that inspires me too push myself.

hope it inspires someone else, as others have inspired me

BG location: www.jasonteunissen.nl/dribbble/jasonteunissen_ifyoudontiphone5bg.png

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
