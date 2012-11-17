Shopping bag UI

Nicola Mihaita

shopping bag checkout ui website ecommerce shop cart bag shopping
Preparing a new shop theme, i don`t want to spoil the release with the whole layout so here's just a sneak peak of the shopping bag.

Posted on Nov 17, 2012
