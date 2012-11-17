Nick Chamberlin

Gas Mask

Nick Chamberlin
Nick Chamberlin
  • Save
Gas Mask gas mask face air breathe breath strap glass glasses purify clean war bomb nuclear toxic chemical anthrax adobe illustrator cs6 illustration cartoon
Download color palette

Took this from a beautiful LV gas mask I found online, vectored some of the mask but not all.

Nick Chamberlin
Nick Chamberlin

More by Nick Chamberlin

View profile
    • Like