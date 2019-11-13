Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Electric Car Stations App

Hello Everyone!

Here I present a shot of a dashboard design for an electric car charge stations app, which I created relying upon raw UX wireframe prototype. The main challenge was to maintain balance between order and visual aesthetics.

Keeping in mind that the users of this app will be spending a lot of time in front of the screens, my goal was to create a design that is clean, pleasant and easy to scan.
Be sure to visit @Mediapark to checkout more of our work. Also, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube or drop us a line at hello@mediapark.com.

Posted on Nov 13, 2019
