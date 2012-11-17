Junjie Lim

M is for Monster

Junjie Lim
Junjie Lim
  • Save
M is for Monster 3d type typography design
Download color palette

1 in a series of 52 alphabets.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Junjie Lim
Junjie Lim

More by Junjie Lim

View profile
    • Like