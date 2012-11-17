Eddy Ymeri

Made in the USA

Eddy Ymeri
Eddy Ymeri
Hire Me
  • Save
Made in the USA bold helvetica wave usa flag design america made black
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Eddy Ymeri
Eddy Ymeri
Design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Eddy Ymeri

View profile
    • Like