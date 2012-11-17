David Hemphill

Gear Talk Keynote Wireframe

David Hemphill
David Hemphill
  • Save
Gear Talk Keynote Wireframe wireframe keynote grayboxing
Download color palette

Doing some wireframing tonight while the wife is asleep. Anyone else into using Keynote as a wireframing tool? It's awesome.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
David Hemphill
David Hemphill

More by David Hemphill

View profile
    • Like