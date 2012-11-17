Charles Carver

WHSNLTS?

Charles Carver
Charles Carver
  • Save
WHSNLTS? snl webapp
Download color palette

"Who's hosting SNL this Saturday?"

A little webapp I made, http://codekraken.com/snl

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Charles Carver
Charles Carver

More by Charles Carver

View profile
    • Like