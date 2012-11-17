Jonathan Russo

Having some fun with paint

Jonathan Russo
Jonathan Russo
Hire Me
  • Save
Having some fun with paint illustrator monogram logo 3d ambigram
Download color palette

Just a piece for fun, had some fun in illustrator on this one, wondering what it would be to have a canvased 4-5ft 3D display of my logo.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2012
Jonathan Russo
Jonathan Russo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Russo

View profile
    • Like