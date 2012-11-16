Jon Howell

Branding Bear

Jon Howell
Jon Howell
Hire Me
  • Save
Branding Bear branding bear white black branding bear grey
Download color palette

Personal identity WIP - Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Jon Howell
Jon Howell
Freelance Studio 🔮 Brand Experience ✨ Design Lead 📈
Hire Me

More by Jon Howell

View profile
    • Like