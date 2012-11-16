J. Riley Anderson

(Gif) Vector Attack

(Gif) Vector Attack neon arcade game vector retro classic vintage
Concept art for a side-project game that I'm working on... Striving to hit the retro nerve.

Posted on Nov 16, 2012
