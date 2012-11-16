Marco Stephano

Heating & Cooling Concept

Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano
  • Save
Heating & Cooling Concept cooling heating modern symbol concept design logo graphic branding visual identity
Download color palette

Concept early stages playing with ideas, colours, probably too obvious, company operating in heating and cooling systems.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano

More by Marco Stephano

View profile
    • Like