Brad Durham

M is for Morange

Brad Durham
Brad Durham
  • Save
M is for Morange logo logotype typography
Download color palette

Client didn't care for the last version, going for something more reserved.

Bd3c0970c69e570c52b0e6455ba93a19
Rebound of
Morange v3
By Brad Durham
View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Brad Durham
Brad Durham

More by Brad Durham

View profile
    • Like