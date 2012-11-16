Hipst*r Icon

Andreas Lindén

icon hipstr iphone
Last weekend Simon and I had our own little 48 hour hackathon, creating this little photo app. An incredibly hipstery app. I tell you that. This is the icon.

Posted on Nov 16, 2012
