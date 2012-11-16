If Ingvar Kamprad or Mikael Ohlsson would call me and say "Alen, we would like you to..." I would get rid of two things: micro-serifs and the ellipsis (a version without ellipsis is sometimes used on the store walls, which are blue, so it comes without any enclosure in that case). I would Sweed it up! Sweed! Sweed! Sweed!

PS without serifs, check that tiny little sexy pencil they are known for (you can always grab a handful of those in the store for sketching) that snuggled in, in the negative space of letter A ;)