Jake Fleming

Alternate Icons

Jake Fleming
Jake Fleming
Hire Me
  • Save
Alternate Icons icons blue simple clean design color
Download color palette
9712a14b35f5091cff45875bf24d1362
Rebound of
linecons
By Jake Fleming
View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Jake Fleming
Jake Fleming
Lead Designer at Labelbox
Hire Me

More by Jake Fleming

View profile
    • Like