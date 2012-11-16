Maleika E. A.

Mr Reader RSS App icons (revised and still a WIP)

Maleika E. A.
Maleika E. A.
  • Save
Mr Reader RSS App icons (revised and still a WIP) rockatee simple slick iconography ui gui read unread settings ipad apple app reset rss article folder icons glyphs
Download color palette

I've implemented the feedback and think this iteration is more crisp.

C8da5292acc3a20b42115e704175e24b
Rebound of
Mr Reader RSS theme icons (WIP)
By Maleika E. A.
Maleika E. A.
Maleika E. A.

More by Maleika E. A.

View profile
    • Like