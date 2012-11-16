Cody Roberts

Motorcycle Illustration

Cody Roberts
Cody Roberts
Hire Me
  • Save
Motorcycle Illustration illustration poster motorcycle
Download color palette

This is an illustration I'm working on for a "just for fun" poster. It's based on an Aprilia Tuono 1000. If anyone wants a poster when I'm done I might print some out.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Cody Roberts
Cody Roberts
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Cody Roberts

View profile
    • Like