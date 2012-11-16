Pants Pantsley

Muni

Pants Pantsley
Pants Pantsley
  • Save
Muni stadium cleveland browns football illustration vector halftone
Download color palette

Snippet of a packaging layout I've been working on for Cleveland's team.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Pants Pantsley
Pants Pantsley

More by Pants Pantsley

View profile
    • Like