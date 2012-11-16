Alexander Diner

User Interface

Alexander Diner
Alexander Diner
  • Save
User Interface ui buttons flat interface
Download color palette

A breif Twitter conversation with @Keenan Cummings the other day made me pretty thoughtful about building interfaces more aimed towards children, therefore creating a simple experience for kids and adults alike.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2012
Alexander Diner
Alexander Diner

More by Alexander Diner

View profile
    • Like