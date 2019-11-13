Wisecraft

Lift Memorial - Brand Identity

Lift Memorial - Brand Identity illustration grid layout logo design design brand identity lettermark smart mark identity designer negative space typography style guide mark logotype designer logomark logo identity graduation cap hand branding brand
Back on 2018 i worked with Lift Memorial to create their new brand identity.

Lift Memorial is an organisation founded to serve as a means of connecting communities in Houston Texas to their locally zoned school, Memorial Elemental 🏫

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

