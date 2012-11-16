This Paper Ship

The Claus family

The Claus family santa mrs. claus cookies christmas holiday red pink illustration
Just some festive little character drawing for fun! The Santa was originally created in 2009 but we decided he needed to be brought back and given a beloved partner. Elves to come soon... and these will possibly go on cards for the shop.

Posted on Nov 16, 2012
