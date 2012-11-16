Billy Sweeney

Bucket Brigade squarespace bucket brigade fuel gasoline oil drum drop lightning bolt tungsten gotham illustration
Squarespace survived Superstorm Sandy by hoofing fuel up 17 floors to keep diesel generators running.

